Three days after May the 4th, the Trump campaign decided to embrace the dark side.

“For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc,” the president’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted, along with a GIF of Darth Vader’s planet-destroying weapon. “In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time.”

“First of all, Brad, it’s refreshingly honest of you to say you’re the people in Star Wars that were designed after the Nazis,” Late Show host Stephen Colbert said in response Thursday night. “But have you seen the movie?”

“Spoiler alert!” he added. “It doesn’t end great for the Death Star.”

Colbert went on to suggest that the middle of a deadly pandemic might “not be the best time to associate yourself with something that kills the population of an entire planet.” Plus, he said, Trump is the “opposite” of Darth Vader.

“He won’t wear a mask,” he said. “And I’m pretty sure his line would be, ‘Eric, I’m not your father.’”

At the same time, the host said he could envision the new campaign T-shirts: “Trump 2020: Objectively bad with easily exploitable design flaws.”

