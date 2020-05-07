Trump Campaign Compares Itself to Death Star, Forgets It Got Blown Up
Someone from the Trump campaign obviously fell asleep in Star Wars. A tweet posted on 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale’s account Thursday morning touted an impending advertising bonanza, set to launch across digital, TV, political, and other platforms. “For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star),” the tweet said. “In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time.” What Parscale forgot was that the Death Star, the fancy-looking space station with the ability to destroy an entire planet, underestimated the tenacity of its enemy and was eventually blown to smithereens.
It’s not the only time the Trump team has exposed its terrible movie education. They’ve superimposed Trump’s head onto Marvel super-villain Thanos. And last month, in an apparent warning to state governors who were ignoring Trump’s advice on loosening coronavirus lockdowns while also requesting resources from the feds, Trump referenced one of his “all time favorite movies” Mutiny on the Bounty. He didn’t seem to remember that the captain in the film was attacked by his crew for being a cruel, paranoid, and widely hated leader.