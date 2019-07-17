For the second consecutive night, Donald Trump’s racist attacks against the four congresswomen known as the “Squad” dominated Stephen Colbert’s Late Show monologue. This time, he took aim at the president’s assertion Tuesday morning that he doesn’t “have a Racist bone” in his body.

“OK, I’m going to stop you right there,” Colbert replied. “We’ve seen your body. I’m not sure there are any bones.” (Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah both happened to make near-identical jokes on their shows Tuesday night.)

“And second, you have said a lot of racist things,” Colbert continued, getting more to the point. “You demanded the execution of the Central Park Five, who were innocent, you said Barack Obama was from Kenya, you wanted to ban all Muslims, you said Mexicans were murderers. Racism is your brand!”

The host compared Trump’s defense to Colonel Sanders saying, “I don’t have a finger-lickin’ bone in my body.”

The latter part of that same tweet from Trump condemned the “filthy language” used by Democrats Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar,” including “shouting the F...word, among other terrible things.”

This prompted a “protip” from Colbert: “When you’re trying to demonize a group that already has a nickname like… The Squad, maybe don’t make them sound like the bad girls in a high school.”