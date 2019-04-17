Stephen Colbert was still in London on Monday interviewing former first lady Michelle Obama for her Becoming book tour, so Tuesday night was his first opportunity to weigh in on the fire that nearly destroyed the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

But of course, after saying how “shocked and horrified” he was by the destruction, all Colbert really wanted to talk about was President Trump’s tweet.

“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris,” Trump wrote as firefighters were trying to contain the blaze on Monday. “Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

“Does he think every time there’s an emergency in France they’re like, ‘The cathedral is on fire, we must check Donald Trump’s Twitter feed!’” the Late Show host joked in his exaggerated French accent. “‘Sacré bleu! He says we must act quickly! Get the hoses! Get the water! Why did we not think of water? We’ve been using cheese!’”

President Trump’s unsolicited “advice” prompted the Twitter account of Sécurité Civile, the French civil security agency, to subtweet him by posting the message below:

“ Hundreds of firemen of the Paris Fire Brigade are doing everything they can to bring the terrible #NotreDame fire under control,” they informed their followers. “All means are being used, except for water-bombing aircrafts which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral.”

“For firefighters, they really know how to give a sick burn,” Colbert added.