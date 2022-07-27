Stephen Colbert Nails Matt Gaetz for Going After Mike Pence

Mike Pence received some unexpected defense from Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night when the Late Show went after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for attacking the former vice president at a conference for young conservatives over the weekend.

“One Republican who won’t be supporting Pence is Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, seen here cheering at the wrong part of the sexual harassment seminar,” Colbert said. He went on to explain that while Gaetz has been accused of “trafficking an underage woman for sex,” it doesn’t appear to have affected his speaking schedule.

The congressman was a featured speaker at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit. Or as Colbert joked, “Gaetz will attend anything with the words ‘student’ and ‘action’ in the title.”

And during his speech, Gaetz predicted that Pence “will never be president,” calling him a “nice guy,” but “not a leader.”

“Oh snap!” Colbert responded. “Mike Pence just got schooled by a guy who’s not allowed within 50 feet of one.”

The host then transitioned to his next monologue topic by joking, “In happier news than Matt Gaetz, monkeypox…”

