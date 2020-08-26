Stephen Colbert Nails Trump for Frowning Through Melania’s RNC Speech

On Monday night, The Late Show’s Melania Trump—played brilliantly as always by Laura Benanti—previewed her big RNC speech by offering up this endorsement of her husband: “If there is one thing that’s absolutely clear to me, it is this: Despite our many differences we must come together for four more years of Donald Trump.”

When Stephen Colbert asked her if that was from her upcoming speech, she replied, “No, those are the terms of my renegotiated prenup. Just four more years! Just four more years!”

The host closed out his live monologue Tuesday night with a look at the actual first lady’s speech. “She dressed to impress, or to command the Soviet tank corps,” he joked. “Melania marched us down memory lane.” In response to the first lady saying it seemed like “just yesterday” that they were at their first convention in 2016, Colbert said, “Counterpoint: No it doesn’t.”

From there, he mocked Melania’s comments about achieving the American dream by showing the photo of her and the president “partying” with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and adding, “We wish her well.” And when she described the past three and a half years as “unforgettable,” Colbert added, “Except for those weird 24 days in 2018 where no one saw me or knew where I was. Let’s forget about those.”

“During his wife’s speech, it looked like Donald Trump was having a really great time,” the host said, cutting to a clip of Trump crossing his arms and frowning in the front row. Mocking the president, he added, “I hate these recitals. Which one of my children is this? Is that Turfany or Malaria?”

And finally, Colbert took issue with Melania’s promise to “build upon” her #BeBest campaign in a second term. “Just saying, if you have to build on it, maybe it wasn’t best.”

