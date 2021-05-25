Sen. Rand Paul’s comment over the weekend that he would not be receiving the vaccine for COVID-19 drew the attention of Stephen Colbert, who deservedly criticized the Kentucky Republican for his ill-informed stance on the issue.

Paul had claimed that he made the personal choice to not be inoculated because he already contracted the disease and therefore has “natural immunity.” But as Colbert pointed out, it is unclear how long immunity lasts after an infected person recovers, and so the Centers for Disease Control recommends that these individuals still get vaccinated.

Paul tested positive for the virus back in March 2020—some 14 months ago.

On Monday’s Late Show, Colbert mocked Paul for his response to the pandemic, which involved public feuds with Dr. Anthony Fauci and not wearing a mask in the Senate even after potentially being exposed to the virus.

Paul “has been a bit of a skeptic of how bad COVID really is, which is probably why he got COVID,” as Colbert put it.

The late-night host then mocked the often libertarian senator for emphasizing his freedoms while choosing to not get vaccinated.

“Your choice is going to affect other people,” Colbert said, just like deciding to “microwave clam chowder in the office break room.”

Paul had also “Randsplained,” as Colbert put it, that scientists would have to prove to those like himself who contracted COVID and survived that the vaccine “is better than being infected.”

“No, they don’t,” Colbert said. “They don’t have to prove that seat belts are better than accidents, or that wearing a parachute is better than hitting the Earth at terminal velocity, or that having hot spikes driven into your ears is better than listening to Rand Paul. It’s self-evident!”