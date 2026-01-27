Stephen Colbert Reveals Final Date ‘The Late Show’ Will Air
GOODBYE TOUR
Stephen Colbert has revealed when The Late Show will end its storied 33-year run. The final episode of the CBS show will air Thursday, May 21, Deadline reported Tuesday. Colbert announced the news during an appearance on the rival program Late Night with Seth Meyers, which airs Tuesday night. In July, CBS announced that The Late Show would conclude after its current season, which wraps in May. Colbert succeeded longtime host David Letterman in the coveted time slot in 2015. “This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” CBS Studios President David Stapf, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach, and CBS President and CEO George Cheeks said in a joint statement at the time. The announcement came days after CBS settled a lawsuit brought by Donald Trump—a deal Colbert later referred to as a “big fat bribe.” One month later, the company merged with Skydance, led by billionaire nepo-baby and Trump loyalist David Ellison. The Daily Beast has reached out to Paramount for comment and confirmation.