Stephen Colbert Reveals Final Date ‘The Late Show’ Will Air

Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 01.27.26 6:06PM EST 
Stephen Colbert hosts 'The Late Show' on Jan. 8, 2026.
CBS

Stephen Colbert has revealed when The Late Show will end its storied 33-year run. The final episode of the CBS show will air Thursday, May 21, Deadline reported Tuesday. Colbert announced the news during an appearance on the rival program Late Night with Seth Meyers, which airs Tuesday night. In July, CBS announced that The Late Show would conclude after its current season, which wraps in May. Colbert succeeded longtime host David Letterman in the coveted time slot in 2015. “This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” CBS Studios President David Stapf, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach, and CBS President and CEO George Cheeks said in a joint statement at the time. The announcement came days after CBS settled a lawsuit brought by Donald Trump—a deal Colbert later referred to as a “big fat bribe.” One month later, the company merged with Skydance, led by billionaire nepo-baby and Trump loyalist David Ellison. The Daily Beast has reached out to Paramount for comment and confirmation.

Read it at Deadline

Trump’s ‘Apocalypse Now’ Moment Is Playing Out in Minneapolis: Wolff
Michael Wolff
Updated 01.27.26 2:39PM EST 
Published 01.27.26 12:45PM EST 
Donald Trump photo illustration
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast

Are we at the beginning of the end, or have we just truly begun? I recently ran into a billionaire titan of industry-type who, with incredulity, wondered how this could possibly go on for three more years. The answer, as rhetorical as the question, was, of course, that it could. Minneapolis certainly might seem to be a reckoning that he can’t avoid, a crisis large enough to demand a rethinking of attitude as well as strategy, but we know that President Trump is extraordinarily uninformed and unread about the underlying issues of any policy choice. He is an old-fashioned tin-pot dictator, marked by delusion, grandiosity and cruelty. That’s the basis, over the last year, of some of the most far-reaching moves and dictates—executive orders—by the federal government in modern times. But even here, it is not what it might seem, power for the purposes of some social and political vision. Rather, it is more that he wants power because otherwise someone else will have it. It is domination for the sake of domination. Chaos and conflict begin anew for him every day. We all live in Minneapolis. That, I’m afraid, is the answer.

Click through to Michael Wolff’s HOWL to read more insight on Trump’s mindset, and what comes next—in Minneapolis and beyond.

Reality Star Injured in Life-Threatening Motorcycle Accident
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.27.26 1:41PM EST 
Corey ‘Big Hoss’ Harrison on January 30, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Corey ‘Big Hoss’ Harrison.

Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images

Corey Harrison, the star of the reality TV show Pawn Stars, broke his ribcage in 11 places after a serious motorcycle accident. The pawnshop owner told his Instagram followers on Monday about the injuries that he had sustained, alongside photos of his roughed-up face and images of his breaks on X-rays. But he’s not letting the injury keep him down for too long. According to his post, Harrison will be out after three nights in the hospital, and plans to keep his dedicated fans in the loop on his YouTube program, The Corey Harrison Show. Harrison’s representative told Entertainment Weekly he will spend the next six weeks on bed rest and will miss his father’s wedding because of the fractures. The star jokingly apologized for his nonattendance on Instagram, writing, “Sorry, Pops, looks like I’m missing your wedding.” Harrison has been one of the stars of Pawn Stars since 2009, working alongside his father as they take on people’s things in hopes of finding treasure at their family’s pawnshop. The show went on an indefinite hiatus in 2025 and it is now uncertain if it will return to the air at all.

Read it at New York Post

Beloved Morning Show Personality Dies at 80
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.27.26 10:57AM EST 
Peter Napolitano, also known as Produce Pete.
Peter Napolitano, also known as Produce Pete. Facebook

TV personality Peter Napolitano, better known to viewers as ‘Produce Pete,’ has died at 80. NBC New York announced the death of its longtime weekend contributor on Monday. Napolitano was a fixture on Weekend Today in New York for more than 30 years, where he shared tips on picking the best fruits and vegetables, simple recipes, and grocery-store know-how. He became beloved for his upbeat delivery and signature sign-off: “If you eat right, you’re going to live right!” A New Jersey native, Napolitano often spoke on air about his Italian immigrant roots. He grew up working in his family’s produce business, later expanding it into a successful seasonal operation before closing the store in 2006. In a 2025 interview on the Today Show, he credited his unlikely TV career to chance. “My father came here from Italy. No education, no nothing,” he said. “I got lucky 35 years ago when someone was in my store and put me on a local show.” Closing the tribute, Eric Lerner, President of NBC New York, expressed his condolences to Napolitano’s family, who are survived by his wife, Bette, and their two children and seven grandchildren.

Read it at The Independent

Scientists Develop Powder to Whiten Teeth With Toothbrush Vibrations
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.27.26 1:35PM EST 
Teeth whitening powder study
ACS Nano Vol 20 Issue 2

Scientists in China have developed a prototype powder that can whiten teeth with just vibrations from a toothbrush. The compound, called BSCT, is a nondestructive alternative to the traditional peroxide-based teeth-whitening agents often used in dental offices, which can damage enamel and irritate the gums. The study, published in the American Chemical Society Nano Journal, explores the use of BSCT to both protect and brighten teeth when activated by the vibrations of an electric toothbrush. The BSCT powder generates a small electric field when vibrated—similar to how quartz crystals power watches—which then causes chemical reactions that break apart stain-causing molecules. Using artificially stained human teeth, researchers found that brushing with BSCT resulted in brighter, visibly whiter teeth and helped regenerate damaged enamel. “This work offers a safe, at-home teeth whitening strategy integrating whitening, enamel repair and microbiome balance for long-term oral health,” Min Xing, a co-author of the study, said.

Read it at The Independent

Doomsday Clock Inches Closer to Midnight Than Ever Before
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 01.27.26 4:47PM EST 
Published 01.27.26 11:56AM EST 
2026 Doomsday Clock
Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Images By Christiani Inc./Jamie Christiani/Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

Scientists say the world is now the closest it has ever been to a global catastrophe, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Doomsday Clock. The symbolic clock was updated to 85 seconds till midnight during a Tuesday news conference. Midnight does not predict an actual apocalypse—it represents a point of extreme global danger, such as nuclear war, climate collapse, or technological disaster. The closer the clock is to midnight, the higher scientists believe the risk of a worldwide catastrophe. This year’s setting beats last year’s record of 89 seconds to midnight in 2025, marking the most dire assessment since the clock was created nearly 80 years ago. Bulletin President and CEO Alexandra Bell blamed what she called a “failure of leadership,” citing rising geopolitical tensions, weakening international cooperation, and mounting global risks. Meanwhile, the group’s chair of science and security, Daniel Holz, previously warned that advances in “disruptive technologies” are accelerating the danger. Any movement toward midnight, he said, should be viewed as an “unmistakable warning.”

Read it at The Sun

Trump’s Impeachment Nemesis Launches Senate Run in President’s Backyard
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.27.26 9:49AM EST 
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

A retired lieutenant colonel who blew the whistle on President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial is running for Senate in Florida. Alexander Vindman was a member of the National Security Council during Trump’s first term, but is now running as a Democrat against GOP Sen. Ashley Moody, believing the 2026 midterms will be a referendum on Trump. The Ukraine-born Army combat veteran previously testified before Congress about a 2019 call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said he “couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” claiming Trump made “inappropriate,” political demands about launching an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter. “It was improper for the president to request—to demand—an investigation into a political opponent, especially [from] a foreign power,” the BBC reports. When Trump was acquitted, Vindman was fired, going on to work on behalf of veterans and as a staunch anti-Trump critic. “This president unleashed a reign of terror and retribution, not just against me and my family, but against all of us,” Vindman said in a two-minute campaign video launched on Tuesday. “Today, our country is in chaos.” Democrats need four seats to win the Senate.

Read it at Politico

Deadly Virus Outbreak Sparks Alarm as Airports Tighten Screening
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.27.26 10:49AM EST 
TOPSHOT - A health worker wearing protective gear disposes biohazard waste from a Nipah virus isolation center at a goverment hospital in Kozikode, in India's southern state of Kerala on September 16, 2023. India has curbed public gatherings and shut some schools in the southern state of Kerala after two people died of Nipah, a virus from bats or pigs that causes deadly fever, officials said on September 14.
-/AFP via Getty Images

Five people in India’s West Bengal have been confirmed infected with the Nipah virus, as countries tighten airport security amid growing concerns. The infected individuals are all healthcare workers linked to a private hospital, and one nurse is reportedly in “very critical” condition. So far, no cases have been reported outside India. Passengers traveling through three of Thailand’s airports that receive flights from the affected area, Kathmandu airport in Nepal, and other land border points with India will face screenings, while 110 people who had contact with the infected individuals in West Bengal have been quarantined. The precautions come as the World Health Organization (WHO) lists the Nipah virus as a top 10 priority disease, alongside COVID-19. The virus can be transmitted to humans from animals, through contaminated food, or directly from person to person, and has a fatality rate ranging from 40 to 75 percent, with no approved drugs or vaccines currently available. During a previous outbreak in 2018 in the southern Indian state of Kerala, 17 of 19 reported cases were fatal. Initial symptoms of the virus include fever, headaches, muscle pain, vomiting, and a sore throat.

Read it at BBC

Coco Gauff’s ‘Private’ Racket-Smashing Meltdown Caught on Camera
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 01.27.26 9:36AM EST 
Published 01.27.26 9:27AM EST 
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates her victory in the Women's Singles Fourth Round against Karolina Muchova of Czechia during day eight of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Tennis star Coco Gauff was caught on camera smashing her racket during what appeared to be a private moment on the court. Gauff endured a tough defeat at the Australian Open on Tuesday, falling 6-1, 6-2 to the 12th seed Elina Svitolina, committing 26 unforced errors in under an hour. The 21-year-old was clearly shaken on court as her performance unraveled. After the match, seeking a private moment to vent, Gauff headed off-court and began repeatedly smashing her racket against a concrete ramp. She believed she was away from cameras, but the incident was quickly captured and shared online. Gauff later addressed the episode, expressing frustration over the lack of privacy. “I tried to go somewhere where I thought there wasn’t a camera, because I don’t necessarily like breaking rackets, but I lost 6-1, 6-2,” she said in a post-match news conference. She emphasized that venting privately helps prevent her from being irritable with her supportive team, who “don’t deserve” any misdirected frustration.

Read it at The Independent

Mayoral Candidate Arrested Over 2015 Death of His Wife
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 01.27.26 7:35AM EST 
Published 01.26.26 7:19PM EST 
Michael Anthony Leon; Brenda Joyce Leon.
Michael Anthony Leon; Brenda Joyce Leon. Contra Costa County

A one-time mayoral candidate from California’s Bay Area was charged with the murder of his wife after an investigation uncovered that he had faked her suicide over a decade ago. The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged Michael Anthony Leon, who ran for the mayorship of Antioch, California, in 2012 and came in fourth, with murder and personal use of a firearm causing death. Leon, 66, was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 22, and is set to be arraigned on Feb. 10. On Sept. 28, 2015, officials were called to the Leon residence in Antioch, where they discovered Brenda Joyce Leon dead. Authorities found a suicide note beside Brenda, 52, and attributed her death to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Brenda’s family believed there was foul play involved, and in 2021, her two adult daughters filed a wrongful death lawsuit against an unnamed “John Doe,” alleging that her suicide note was faked and the scene had been staged. An investigation into Brenda’s death revealed “previously unknown digital evidence” and “new factual details” that aided in the decision to file charges, a press release said. If convicted, Leon faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

Read it at New York Post

