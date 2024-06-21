Colbert Suddenly Declares Himself Fox News’ #1 Fan

It’s been a tight race in the polls throughout the 2024 election, with much of the data showing former president Donald Trump either tied or in the lead. That’s why late-night host Stephen Colbert is willing to celebrate any promising polling results for Joe Biden he can get, even if it’s coming from Fox News.

“There’s good news for Joe Biden,” he said in his monologue on Thursday, “because a brand new poll shows Biden ahead of Trump by two points.”

He showed viewers the recent poll with Biden at 50 points, Trump at 48. The gap is well within the margin of error, and less impressive for Biden compared to this point in the 2020 election, where he was leading 50 points to Trump’s 38. Still, Colbert considered this latest news cause for celebration. It’s a three point improvement from where the same poll had Biden in May, and Colbert had some thankful words towards Fox in response:

“You know I’ve always loved you, Fox News. Fair and balanced reporting from America’s most trusted anchors. I go ham for Hannity, and I’m juicy for the Doocy.”

Colbert even donned a Fox News hat for the occasion, and waved around a Fox flag in celebration. “Woo!” he cheered repeatedly, to audience applause.

He also pulled up a recent photo of Fox founder Rupert Murdoch, and jokingly flirted with him: “Not to mention their gorgeous, supple, long-time chairman: the nubile, newlywed, Rupert ‘Zaddy’ Murdoch. Rupee, are your eyes migrating in different directions, or are you just happy to see me?”