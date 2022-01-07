One year to the day after he “tore up the script” to deliver an impassioned excoriation of Donald Trump and the Republican Party on a live episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert revealed that he almost went commercial-free that night after “every advertiser” pulled out of the broadcast.

“At the last minute, we got new sponsors,” he added Thursday night. “So I’d like to salute the true heroes of January 6th, 2021: CBS ad sales.”

From there, the host went on to heap praise on President Joe Biden for the “truly powerful speech” he gave marking the anniversary, during which he repeatedly criticized his predecessor without ever uttering his name. “Hell yes, tell it like it is, Joe!” Colbert exclaimed. “That is the Joe Biden I remember! That is the Joe Biden we stole this election for—I mean voted for!”

Of course, Biden’s decision to omit Trump’s name did not stop the former president from publicly complaining that he “used my name today to try to further divide America.”

“No he didn’t,” Colbert shot back. “He didn’t use your name once, you nimrod.”

“Now, there were some notable absences from the ceremonies today,” he added later. “During a moving moment of silence for officers who lost their lives, there were only two Republicans on the House floor. The other Republican legislators chose to re-enact January 6th by hiding in fear.”