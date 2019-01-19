On Friday night, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert took a bit of a victory lap.

The comedian opened his monologue by patting himself on the back for his late-night show’s very “big week,” including New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announcing that she will be running for president on the couch opposite Colbert.

“The announcement got a lot of buzz for my show—unfortunately not this show. Just look at how it was reported on Fox & Friends,” Colbert explained.

He then threw to a clip of Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade whining about the announcement, saying, “I just cannot believe how quick they’re coming out, how fast they’re coming out, and the venues they choose to come out on, with The Colbert Report.”

The Late Show crowd booed loudly. “What gives, Brian Kilmeade? I thought we were ‘and Friends?’” joked Colbert. “First of all, it’s not The Colbert ReporT, it’s The Colbert Repore. The ‘t’ is silent—like you were during the Roger Ailes scandal.”

“And—and—second,” he continued, “The Colbert Report went off the air over four years ago, or as it’s now known, ‘the before times.’ But I get it. I’m not the most popular guy over at Fox News. I’m a little more welcome at MSNBC, right Rachel [Maddow]?”

Colbert then ran a clip of Maddow also calling his show The Colbert Report when reporting on the Gillibrand announcement.

“Rachel, how could you get that wrong?” asked Colbert. “You’ve. Been. On. This Show! We wear the same glasses, we have the same haircut! I think that means I could be your organ donor!”