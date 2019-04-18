Colbert Unloads on Trump’s Immigration ‘Monster’ Stephen Miller

Like the rest of the country, Stephen Colbert is eagerly awaiting the imminent release of the Mueller report, joking in his monologue Wednesday that he is “counting his chickens” before they hatch and “placing in one basket” for safe keeping.

But until then, the Late Show host turned his attention to one member of the Trump administration who has grown even more powerful in recent weeks: “White House senior adviser and suspicious mole on the neck of America, Stephen Miller.”

After playing the clip in which the Trump aide disputed the message of inclusiveness on the Statue of Liberty, Colbert added, as Miller, “Also, and I don’t want to get into a whole thing, but Frankenstein is the name of the doctor. I am the monster.”

“Miller has reportedly been on an anti-immigrant rampage,” the host continued. “After forcing out Homeland Security Chief Kirstjen Nielsen, he’s been pushing an extreme agenda, including overturning court-ordered protections for migrant children and calling people at ICE and telling them to release detained immigrants in Nancy Pelosi’s district.”

And in response to Miller reportedly telling immigration officials that they should be so focused on their job that “sometimes you shouldn’t go to bed,” Colbert replied, “He has a point. I, for one, don’t know how anyone who works for Trump can sleep at night.”

With that, Colbert welcomed Stephen Miller (comedian Peter Grosz, who previously played Mike Pence on The President Show) to make his case to viewers.

Asked if it’s true that he instructed officials not to sleep until they ended protections for migrant children, Colbert’s Miller answered, “Yes, that is correct, they should not be sleeping. I know I don’t. I lie awake in bed at night, worrying that we have made the world a safe place for children.”