CHEAT SHEET
NOT WELCOME
Stephen Colbert Would Not Have Trump Back on His Show
Stephen Colbert told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Wednesday night that he would not welcome President Donald Trump back on his show. “The quick answer would be no, because it would be hard for me to be properly respectful of the office,” he explained. “Because I think that he is so disrespectful of the office. It’s very hard to perceive him in the way that I would want to perceive a president in terms of their status and the dignity and representation of the United States. So I think just for safety sake, it wouldn’t be a good idea.” Trump last sat down with Colbert on The Late Show in September of 2015 shortly after he launched his presidential campaign.
Earlier in the interview, Colbert accused Trump of living in a “fantasy world” of his own making and committing “heresy against reality,” adding that the president is “proselytizing for the most selfish and the basest instincts that the American people, like all people, have” and “not appealing to the better angels of our nature.”