Stephen Colbert’s Exec Producer Is Set to Be New CNN Boss

Chris Licht, a veteran media executive who runs The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, is set replace ousted Jeff Zucker as president of CNN, the news organization reported Saturday. Licht—who launched Morning Joe and CBS This Morning before taking over Colbert’s show—would step in at CNN once parent company WarnerMedia merges with Discovery this spring. Zucker was shown the door earlier this month for failing to disclose a romantic relationship with senior executive Allison Gollust, who is also now gone from CNN.