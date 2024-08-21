Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was interrupted by protesters–twice–when she stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to talk about the Democratic National Convention. Pelosi was just a few minutes into the interview and was discussing the rumors of her role in President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 race when things took a surprise turn and a woman could be heard screaming from the audience.

It was immediately unclear what the protesters were screaming, but Colbert took charge of the situation as soon as it began to unfold. “Hold on, young lady, I can hear you,” Colbert said during the live broadcast. He told the viewers at home, “There’s a protest going on right now. We’re actually at a commercial break, but the subject is on Israel and Palestine.”

To the protestors, Colbert said, “And if you’ll have a seat, we have to go to the commercial break. When we come back, I will ask the next question I had on that subject, if you will listen, OK?”

Sure enough, after the commercial break, Colbert asked Pelosi, “There is a political protester here. There is a political invention in town, you are politicians and protests are natural. People are protesting, even within the Democratic Party, there is dissension over what is the proper use of American power, especially protected power overseas, firm and soft power. If the goal is the peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians, what role does the United States play?”

Pelosi answered, “Well, let me just say this was a role that President Biden played very well. For years, he was chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee. He was a senator a long time, vice president, and president. So his experience globally has been huge.”

Pelosi brought up President John F. Kennedy’s famous speech where he said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”

Pelosi explained, “That very next sentence that he says in the speech is, ‘To the countries of the world, ask not what America can do for you, but what we can do working together for the freedom of mankind.’ And that is our mission, and that is what Joe Biden is all about.”

“We want the hostages freed, but we don’t want children killed in Gaza,” she said. “And so we have to come up with a solution. And right now, we just got word earlier today that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire agreement. We’re hoping that Hamas will too. But it takes me to the point of saying to you: War has no role in a civilized society.”

Pelosi continued, although the conversation was interrupted after more protesters interjected, leaving Pelosi raising her voice as she talked. “We have to learn more about trust and peace, and learning about each other, rather than to have conflict resolved by war.”

“Well, as you can see from the continued protest out here, that answer is unsatisfying to some people,” Colbert said, as the protesters continued shouting. Colbert turned to the protesters and asked if they would listen to her response. “They’re saying that the United States should not have any role in supplying Israel arms to kill the people of Gaza,” he added to Pelosi.

“Israel has a right to defend itself, and the hostages should be returned,” Pelosi replied. “But the other part of it, that has been so major for all of us for many years, is that there must be a two-state solution.”

Pelosi continued, “You cannot have peace unless you have a two-state solution. Israel, a secure Jewish democratic state in the region, and the Palestinians, having their own secure country there as well. Unless you have a two-state solution, we’ll not have a resolution of this.”

As the protesters began again, Cobert told the protesters, “Please don’t interrupt my guests.”

Colbert wrapped the interview and begged her to “please come again.”

It is unclear who is responsible for the protests, though The Hollywood Reporter noted groups of protesters were gathered outside of the venue.

According to Variety, citing “insiders,” the protesters “left on their own accord, and the matter was handled peacefully.”