Not merely content with being the master of supernatural horror and one of the most prolific authors of his time, with 62 novels under his belt and counting, Stephen King has emerged as the undisputed champ of source material. There are too many classic film adaptations of King works to list them all, from Carrie and The Shining to Misery and The Shawshank Redemption; on the small screen, you have the underrated Mr. Mercedes, starring Brendan Gleeson, along with over a dozen projects in various stages of production—the most promising of which is Lisey’s Story.

Premiering June 4 on Apple TV+, the series centers on Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) who, while mourning the death of her famous-novelist husband Scott (Clive Owen), begins to relive each of their pasts, real and imagined, revealing a series of shocking truths about his life and death. As if the all-star cast weren’t enough—rounded out by Joan Allen, Dane DeHaan, Sung Kang, and Jennifer Jason Leigh—Lisey’s Story is produced by J.J. Abrams, directed by Pablo Larrain (Jackie), and had all eight of its episodes scripted by none other than King himself.

“I wrote the episodes and got deeply involved in it. I’m pretty invested in that one,” King tells me.