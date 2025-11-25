Stephen King Uses Trump Insult Against MAGA’s Biggest Ally

Novelist Stephen King has recycled Donald Trump’s controversial insult to clap back at one of the president’s most loyal apologists.

King, 78, has been vocal about his criticisms of the Trump administration, regularly sharing anti-MAGA posts to his 6.8 million followers on X.

On Monday, King took on right-wing activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer who shared the president’s all-caps Truth Social Saturday night post about “Democrat traitors” who told the military to “disobey” his orders.

Before that post, Trump had suggested a group of Democrats should be punished by death after they urged U.S. service members and the intelligence community to refuse illegal orders.

Loomer added on X to her 1.8 million followers, “When are they getting arrested? It’s November and nobody has been arrested for treason or sedition. We are running out of time.”

That prompted King to repost Loomer’s message, adding the caption “Quiet, piggy.”

Stephen King claps back at Laura Loomer on X with a Trump insult. X

The Daily Beast has contacted Loomer for comment.

Trump, 79, made the alarming comment to a female reporter on Air Force One earlier this month.

When Bloomberg News’ Catherine Lucey asked Trump about the Jeffrey Epstein files, he said “quiet, quiet, piggy,” while pointing in her direction.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to justify the insult, claiming, “The president is very frank and honest with everyone in the room.”

The president has form for using the porcine insult against females.

Miss Universe 1996 winner Alicia Machado alleged she was once called “Miss Piggy” by Trump, during the time he owned the beauty pageant. He also told her to lose weight, she claims.

Stephen King Signs Copies Of His Book "Revival" at Barnes & Noble Union Square on November 11, 2014 in New York City. John Lamparski/WireImage

Trump has also described his nemesis, talk show host Rosie O’Donnell as a “fat pig,” “slob,” and “animal.”

King has not just singled Loomer out for the “Quiet, piggy” comeback.

The author has used it no less than six times this week, including on posts from White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and MAGA troll accounts, including Catturd and Gunther Eagleman, who were posting about Trump’s “Democrat traitors.”

The wildly successful author behind Carrie, The Shining and It, is no stranger to infuriating MAGA mouthpieces.

Laura Loomer, a right wing pundit and supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump gathers outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

After the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, King posted on X, “He advocated stoning gays to death. Just sayin’.”

Kirk had cited biblical scripture that describes homosexuality as an “abomination” in June 2024.

However, King later withdrew his remark in a follow-up X post. “I apologize for saying Charlie Kirk advocated stoning gays. What he actually demonstrated was how some people cherry-pick Biblical passages,” he wrote.

At the time, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham called King a “sad, bitter man” over his comments, while Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called the author a “horrible, evil, twisted liar.”