Stephen Miller Accuses Biden of ‘Cruel’ and ‘Inhumane’ Immigration Policies
OF ALL PEOPLE
Stephen Miller, the former White House adviser behind the Trump administration’s decision to enforce family separations at the border, kept a straight face as he railed against President Joe Biden’s immigration policies on Wednesday night for their “cruelty and inhumanity.” Appearing on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Miller responded to Biden’s decision to revoke a ban on legal immigration that Trump imposed last spring by arguing that the “astonishing action” would lead to “limitless amounts of low-wage visa workers” stealing jobs from Americans. Right on cue from host Laura Ingraham, who complained of “unaccompanied minors flooding across” the border, Miller pivoted to the Biden administration’s decision to reopen a Trump-era migrant child facility in Texas.
“What we are seeing here is the cruelty and inhumanity of Joe Biden’s immigration policies,” Miller said. “He came into office and announced that there’s an open door, and that young people who come into this country illegally are going to be resettled instead of returned. He is forcing thousands of young children into the arms of smugglers, into the arms of traffickers, into the arms of coyotes... That is cruel. That is inhumane,” he said. The move by the Biden administration to reopen the migrant facility has sparked outrage, even among supporters, but Miller appeared to have none of the same concerns when he pushed for the “zero tolerance” policy that allowed thousands of migrant children to be separated from their families under Trump.