Stephen Miller, Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan Butted Heads in ‘Immigration Knife Fight’: WaPo

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan butted heads in what one Trump aide described as an “immigration knife fight” when McAleenan blocked Miller's move to stage another Department of Homeland Security shake-up this week, The Washington Post reports. Miller reportedly wanted Mark Morgan, who President Trump picked as the new Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director, to become Customs and Border Protection commissioner instead. The newspaper reports that Miller urged Trump to back Morgan's move, but McAleenan told White House officials the next day that he was in charge of DHS. McAleenan also said that he might leave his position if he did not have more control. He reportedly ended up winning the dispute over Miller, and Morgan is slated to take over as ICE director next week. DHS reportedly declined to comment, and White House officials told the Post that the two men had “worked out some of their tensions since the argument.”