Stephen Miller: Biden ‘Dealt Better Hand’ Than Any ‘President in History’
NO IRONY
Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller claimed on Thursday night that former President Donald Trump left the country in the best shape of any outgoing president in history, insisting nobody had it easier than President Joe Biden.
“No president in history has been dealt a better hand on day one than President Biden,” Miller exclaimed on Fox News’ Hannity. “Think about what President Trump left him and what it’s become. He left him a Middle East that was at the dawn of a new peace, the most secure border in American history, energy abundance—and we had more energy than we knew what to do with. We had an economy that was primed to roar. We had a viable path towards peace in Afghanistan. All of this and more was left at the doorstep for Joe Biden.”
Of course, left unsaid by the former Trump aide, Biden also inherited a country in the throes of a global pandemic that was at its deadliest peak. At the time of Biden’s inauguration, nearly half a million Americans had perished from COVID-19, and on the day he entered the White House, more than 4,000 Americans died of the disease. The unemployment rate also stood at 6.3 percent as the nation was still clawing back from the pandemic-related recession.
And let’s not mention the fact that, two weeks before the president took office, Trump incited a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s election victory.