Stephen Miller Delivers Trump Brown-Nosing Master Class on Fox News
TASTY BOOTS
President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller is trying his best to stroke his boss’s ego. Talking to Brian Kilmeade on Fox News’s One Nation on Sunday, Miller said the first 100 days of Trump’s second term have been the “most successful, impactful, extraordinary first 100 days that we’ve seen in modern presidential history.” The jury is out on whether Trump 2.0 has any redeeming features at all, but the MAGA camp seems giddy about a newly announced trade deal with China. This comes after U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer shook hands with Trump on another deal last week. Miller is one of the president’s closest aides, and it is not unusual for him to wax lyrical about his boss on Fox News—or elsewhere. During his 100-day rally in Michigan, Trump invited Miller up on stage, shouting: “I love this guy!” Miller took to the lectern and claimed Trump has achieved the “most secure border” in American history. “He’s fighting violent crime, the drug cartels, he’s cutting your taxes, wasteful spending, he’s draining the swamp, standing up to the radical left, the communists,” he went on, adding that “America is stronger than it’s ever been.”