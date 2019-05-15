White House senior adviser and President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reportedly had a tough time facing questions from Republican senators about his plan to change the immigration system on Tuesday. According to The Washington Post, Kushner left senators wondering if he “understood the issue” after senior policy adviser Stephen Miller had to take control of the conversation. Kushner reportedly told Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) his plan did not address DACA recipients, an issue that is widely considered to be crucial in winning any Democratic support. The lawmakers gave no indication that his plan would advance, and no one stepped up to turn Kushner’s plan into legislation. “He’s in his own little world,” a source told the newspaper, adding that he lacked “details” for his plan and people had to “step in” and answer the questions Kushner couldn’t. The White House reportedly gave no immediate comment to the Post.