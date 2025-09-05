Stephen Miller Has Collated 24 Years of His Best Bits on DVD

President Donald Trump’s self-obsessed deputy chief of staff has kept a record of every media appearance he’s ever made, according to his wife.

Be it DVD copies of TV appearances or CD records of his radio slots, Stephen Miller has collated a catalogue of his best bits dating all the way back to the early noughties, Katie Miller told podcaster Alex Marlow on his eponymous show.

Marlow, who has known Trump’s immigration architect for years, recounted that Miller was “on the radio every week at just 16-years-old.”

“How is that even possible? I thought you had to be at least 40 with a PhD to get on the radio,” he quipped, prompting Katie Miller’s admission.

Miller married Katie Waldman in 2020. ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

“Apparently not. You can just do things. And Stephen’s been ‘doing things’ since he was 16,” she said on the episode, released Wednesday, adding: “Somewhere to my left or right are piles of DVDs or CDs from every single radio or TV show he’s ever done.”

She then regaled Marlow with their “love story,” saying their relationship was sparked in the romantic environs of Homeland Security HQ in Washington, D.C.

“It’s a fun one,” she said, before revealing how they fell in love during meetings regarding the building of Trump’s border wall with Mexico. “Where does all true love happen? Over border security,” she joked.

The pair tied the knot in Feb. 2020, while Stephen was serving as a senior adviser to Trump in his first term.

Miller participating in a television interview outside the White House on August 29. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

By the time he was 17, Miller had already carved out a slot as a recognizable voice on conservative talk radio—logging roughly 70 appearances before he even left high school, according to The Washington Post. He mainly railed against political correctness and multiculturalism.

At Duke University, he graduated from local radio to national cable, popping up on Fox & Friends and HLN’s Nancy Grace to spar over the Duke lacrosse rape hoax and campus free speech generally, NPR reported.