Stephen Miller’s Jan. 6 Lawsuit Reveals He’s Still on Mom and Dad’s Phone Plan
‘PARTISAN POINTS’
Former Trump aide Stephen Miller has sued the House Committee investigating the Capitol riot in an effort to keep his phone records out of the committee’s hands. Miller filed the suit under both his name and Carron Drive Apartments LP, the business that registered the T-Mobile family plan used by Miller’s parents and their kids. He argued the committee’s request for phone records from Nov. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021, was overly broad and would capture irrelevant, private information like communications he had with medical staff when his wife suffered complications before and after she gave birth in November 2020. Information obtained through the subpoena could end up in the hands of “persons who are interested in merely making partisan points or harassing Mr. Miller,” he argued.