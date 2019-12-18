Stephen Miller Helped Draft Trump’s Unhinged Letter, Reports Say
White House lawyers were largely cut out of the drafting of President Trump’s bonkers letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, according to reports. The New York Times says Trump received help over the past few days from his top policy adviser Stephen Miller, and the process was led by the director of the Office of Legislative Affairs Eric Ueland. Michael Williams, an adviser to Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, is also reported to have been involved. However, according to the Times, Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel who will play a big role in the imminent Senate trial, was not involved in the drafting of the letter. Michael Waldman, a speechwriter to President Bill Clinton during his impeachment, said: “Typically a president’s words are weighed very carefully, especially at a moment of constitutional significance... This just seemed to be a chance to change the news stories for a few hours and get it off his chest.” Trump sent the letter a day before the House is scheduled to vote on whether to impeach him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.