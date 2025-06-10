Stephen Miller in Wild Meltdown Over L.A. Mayor’s ‘Threat’

Stephen Miller has accused Los Angeles of threatening national sovereignty by opposing President Donald Trump’s activation of the National Guard and military to end anti-ICE protests.

The White House deputy chief of staff accused L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who said Monday that chaos will continue in the California city as long as ICE remains there, of leading an “insurrection” against “one national government.”

"Los Angeles and California are demanding the nullification of the election results, of federal law, of national sovereignty, and of the bedrock constitutional command of one national government," he said.

Miller, 39, made his outburst in reaction to a clip from Bass’ press conference on Monday evening.

“We need to stop the raids,” she said. “This should not be happening in our city. It is not warranted... The only thing it does is contribute to chaos. This was chaos that was started in Washington, D.C. On Thursday, the city was peaceful. On Friday, it was not because of the intervention of the federal government.”

Demonstrations against ICE in Los Angeles have been overwhelmingly peaceful. However, some have grown violent against law enforcement and property, including the burning of self-driving Waymo vehicles on Sunday. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Miller, predictably, disagreed with that assessment.