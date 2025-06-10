Stephen Miller in Wild Meltdown Over L.A. Mayor’s ‘Threat’

Stephen Miller has accused Los Angeles of threatening national sovereignty by opposing President Donald Trump’s activation of the National Guard and military to end anti-ICE protests.
The White House deputy chief of staff accused L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who said Monday that chaos will continue in the California city as long as ICE remains there, of leading an “insurrection” against “one national government.”
“Los Angeles and California are demanding the nullification of the election results, of federal law, of national sovereignty, and of the bedrock constitutional command of one national government,” he said.
Miller, 39, made his outburst in reaction to a clip from Bass’ press conference on Monday evening.
“We need to stop the raids,” she said. “This should not be happening in our city. It is not warranted... The only thing it does is contribute to chaos. This was chaos that was started in Washington, D.C. On Thursday, the city was peaceful. On Friday, it was not because of the intervention of the federal government.”
Miller, predictably, disagreed with that assessment.
“The threat being made here by Mayor Bass is explicit,” he posted on X. “The Mayor of LA is effectively saying the mob violence is caused by the mere presence of ICE in the city, and the violence against ICE will not stop unless federal law enforcement is withdrawn from the city. This is the definition of insurrection. LA and CA leadership demand the right to illegally import unlimited foreigners into America, to control America’s entire immigration policy by fiat—and if they are not so permitted, they will allow mobs to target ICE with impunity.”