Trump Goon Says ‘Events of Last Decade’ Prove He Was Sent by God

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller says he’s conducted careful analysis and decided that god intervened to make Donald Trump president for the 250th birthday of the United States.

In a bizarre, sycophantic post on X on July 4, Miller wrote that the presidency was in Trump’s hands because god had made it so.

Stephen Miller claims Trump's presidency is 'divine providence.' X/Stephen Miller

“It is impossible to review the events of the last decade and conclude that it is anything other than divine providence that Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States on the year of America 250, July 4th, 2026,” he claimed.

Divine providence is a belief in god’s intervention in the universe. It implies that a higher being, creator, deity—who depends on the religion—built the universe and continues to guide events, sometimes even directly interfering.

The statement, which positions Trump alongside revered figures in both Christianity and Judaism, like Moses—who god spoke to directly, gave his commandments, and parted a sea for—and the Virgin Mary—who god impregnated with a son—is the latest in a long line of bizarre attempts by members of the Trump administration, and even Trump himself, to position the president as an almost Christ-like figure.

Trump faced immediate backlash earlier this year when he posted an AI image of himself as Jesus, healing a sick person.

Donald Trump Truth Social post comparing himself to Jesus. Donald Trump/Truth Social

He later claimed he thought the image simply showed him dressed as a doctor, in the classic long draped robes of Jesus, with glowing light emanating from his hands and angels behind him.

The post also suggests that Miller, a 2020 election “truther” who has always maintained that Trump won that election, is now conceding he lost.

If god had intervened over the past decade to make Trump president in 2026, one of ‘god’s’ interventions would have had to be to make Trump lose in 2020.

Miller’s hyperbolic worship of Trump is not new. In one incident in October 2025, Miller told Trump that the U.S. “was going to die” without him.

Miller’s post was met with scathing responses on X.

“You’re a deluded moron,” wrote one commenter.

“It’s impossible to conclude that your post reflects anything but the promotion of a cult,” another said.