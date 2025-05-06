Stephen Miller: Marco Rubio Will Be the ‘Kissinger of Our Time’
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller heaped lavish praise on Secretary of State Marco Rubio, comparing him to arguably the most famous American statesman of the 20th century. Asked about reports that President Donald Trump was considering him to replace Mike Waltz as national security adviser, a job temporarily handed to Rubio, Miller told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, “We have a tremendous national security adviser right now. His name is Marco Rubio. I have gotten to know Marco so well, I consider him a close friend. He’s doing an extraordinary job. He will be the Kissinger of our time,” Miller said. Kissinger, who served as secretary of state under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, was a deeply polarizing figure who famously opened up U.S. foreign policy to China, negotiated a nuclear détente with the Soviet Union, and guided U.S. policy at end of the Vietnam War. Rubio has spent most of his short tenure so far trying to ride out his boss’s oscillating positions on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza—and his threats to invade America’s allies. “I’m just proud to work alongside [Rubio] in my role as deputy chief and homeland security adviser,” Miller told Ingraham. The two “are working very closely together” on Trump’s mass deportation effort. “Let me tell you, President Trump made the right choice with this appointment,” Miller said.