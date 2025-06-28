Stephen Miller is thrilled with Friday’s SCOTUS ruling that limits the ability of lower courts to issue injunctions against President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Trump’s top adviser appeared on Special Report with Bret Baier on Friday afternoon to rub the decision in the faces of the “Marxist judges” affected by the ruling.

In the Friday ruling, the Supreme Court significantly curtailed the ability of judges in lower federal courts to block the implementation of Trump’s executive orders, a method that many of Trump’s opponents had been utilizing up until now.

The ruling specifically related to Trump’s attempts to end birthright citizenship, with the justices voting 6-3 that Trump’s executive order “shall not take effect until 30 days after the date of this opinion.”

Trump was thrilled by the news. He took to Truth Social to declare, “GIANT WIN in the United States Supreme Court!”

“Even the Birthright Citizenship Hoax has been, indirectly, hit hard. It had to do with the babies of slaves (same year!), not the SCAMMING of our Immigration process. Congratulations to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Solicitor General John Sauer, and the entire DOJ,” he wrote.

Shortly after the announcement, Miller appeared on Fox News to echo the president’s sentiments. In addition to calling the ruling “monumental,” he said it “restores American democracy.”

“President Trump, over the last five months, had more nationwide injunctions issued against him than were issued in the 100 years of the 20th century,“ Miller claimed.

President Barack Obama contended with 20 injunctions during his two terms in office, while Trump faced 20 in his first year in office alone, netting 55 injunctions by 2020.

“Most of these nationwide injunctions have come from a small handful of very hard-left District Court judges in just four or five cities like Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, [and] Chicago,” said Miller. “No one in America consented to be ruled by a District Court judge in Chicago or Manhattan or Los Angeles or San Francisco.”

Sounding increasingly agitated, Miller continued, “They elected one American president to run the executive branch. Today the Supreme Court has said President Trump is the one in charge of the executive branch—the Department of Defense, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security."

He closed his rant with, “That is how our democracy works. Every four years, we go to the polls, and we elect a president. We do not elect a Marxist judge in a far-left city to rule over us, and that’s what the Supreme Court said today.”

As of last month, there were over two dozen injunctions blocking Trump’s policies from being implemented nationwide. While this ruling doesn’t mean they are immediately lifted, it does mean further legal challenges to those injunctions are inevitable.