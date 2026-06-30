Stephen Miller Melts Down at SCOTUS Justices After Crushing Loss

Stephen Miller fumed on Fox News after a Trump-appointed Supreme Court justice sided against the administration on the key issue of mail-in ballots.

The deputy White House chief of staff appeared on Laura Ingraham’s show in the wake of Justice Amy Coney Barrett authoring a 5-4 opinion allowing states to count ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day but arrive later. The court’s ruling, in which George W. Bush appointee John Roberts joined, spurred Trump supporters to dub Barrett, 54, “Traitor Coney Barrett.”

Miller was also critical.

“Let’s just call it like it is: Justice Roberts and Justice Barrett decided to cave to the radical left,” Miller, 40, told Ingraham at the sparsely attended Great American State Fair on the National Mall.

Roberts and Barrett sided with the court's three liberals to permit states to accept mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day. Pool/Getty Images

Miller then favorably cited Justice Samuel Alito’s dissent.

”Alito was so clear in his wording about what Election Day means. Nobody could read the statute, could read that opinion, could read what Alito wrote, and come to any other conclusion: It’s Election Day, not election week, not election months, not election months,“ he argued.

The court’s “travesty,” he continued, was all the more reason to pass the Save America Act, the Trump administration-approved legislation to revamp the registration and voting process. The proposal, which Trump touted again following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday, has found opposition in the Senate.

Miller argued the Supreme Court's ruling could threaten democracy. Fox News

When asked about the ramifications of the ruling for the November midterms, Miller fretted about the lack of democracy.

“If you have a situation as we saw in California with Spencer Pratt, in Los Angeles, where every single day, ballots continued to tilt the election in ever more improbable and ultimately impossible ways, then we don’t have a democracy,” Miller said. “We have no faith in our election system. We have no faith in our ability to count the ballots.”

There is no evidence that Pratt’s loss was due to fraud.

Barrett, amid criticism from Trump, has said she is “nobody's justice.” Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Miller then did some more fearmongering.

“This is existential for this country,” he warned. “Should the Democrats regain power, it’s game over: Twelve more justices on SCOTUS, two new Democratic states, they will get rid of the Second Amendment, they’re going to get rid of our border, they’re going to get rid of our police, they’re going to get rid of ICE, Border Patrol, DHS, and elect communists, like actual communists… to wreck this country.”

Monday’s ruling was one of three that went against the Trump administration.

The justices also affirmed a lower court’s $5 million verdict that Trump, 80, sexually abused and then defamed writer E. Jean Carroll, 82.

Additionally, the court prevented Trump from firing Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook.

The lone bright spot for Trump was that the justices, in a 6-3 ruling in which Barrett and Roberts joined, overturned a 91-year-old precedent, allowing him to fire members of independent regulatory agencies at will.

Trump has periodically criticized Barrett and the two other justices he successfully nominated, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, when they don’t rule in accordance with his wishes.