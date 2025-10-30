Stephen Miller Scores Free Military House in ‘Trump Green Zone’

Top White House aide Stephen Miller has become the latest Trump administration official to score a taxpayer-subsidized military home, shielding him from the type of people he hates the most: left-wing agitators.

The architect of Trump’s deportation strategy now joins Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other Trump officials who have moved into military housing in the Washington area, at a time when the region faces a supply shortfall.

Stephen Miller and his wife Katie have moved into military housing in the Washington area. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The move comes a month after Katie Miller—Stephen Miller’s wife and the mother of his three children—revealed she was threatened by a woman who confronted her at their Arlington home.

The pair had also been subject to protests for weeks by a local group of activists, who recently took credit for writing chalk messages on a sidewalk challenging Stephen Miller’s immigration policies and declaring that he was “destroying democracy.”

“To the person who tried to threaten me at my home this morning: We will not back down. We will not be afraid. We will not run scared,” Katie Miller wrote on X at the time.

In mid-September, Katie Miller posted a snapshot of chalk messages she said were scrawled on the pavement at her children’s park. Katie Miller/Instagram

But it turns out the Millers did indeed run from their Country Club Hills neighborhood, listing their six-bedroom property for $3.75 million earlier this month and moving into a military house that could otherwise be given to a defense official.

The move, first reported by The Atlantic, comes two months after revelations that Noem also moved into a rent-free military base home usually occupied by the top Coast Guard official.

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told the Washington Post in August that Noem decided to move on the base after the Daily Mail published photos outside of her home.

She added that Noem, who is also central to Trump’s immigration policies, was still paying rent at her Navy Yard residence in D.C. but had been “so horribly doxxed and targeted that she is no longer able to safely live in her own apartment.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem recently moved into the rent-free home of a top Coast Guard officer. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

According to administration officials, both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth live on “Generals’ Row” at Fort McNair, a row of nine large, historic residences for senior U.S. Army leaders.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House about the move, which amid a government shutdown that has left countless federal workers without a pay check.

“Stephen Miller is wasting our tax dollars by taking military housing while service members are lining up at food banks and veterans struggle to get the care they earned,” said Common Defense executive director Jose Vasquez, whose group represents veterans and military families.

While officials from other administrations have also lived in military housing, the number of Trump Cabinet secretaries and aides doing so is notable, particularly as the administration moves to make troops a central feature of their agenda.

Over the past few months alone, Trump has deployed National Guard units around the country, threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to quell civil unrest, and told top generals that he wants to make U.S. cities military “training grounds.”

This week, Trump also claimed he could send the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Army into cities to do “whatever I want” and the courts would not stop him.

“I could send anybody I wanted,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

However, political violence against elected officials on both sides of the aisle is also on the rise, prompting calls for added security measures.

Trump in the immediate aftermath of the assassination attempt last year. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Recent incidents include the attempted assassination of Trump in Pennsylvania, the slaying of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, and the shooting of Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman in her Minnesota home.

Military housing is generally taxpayer-funded through congressional appropriations, including for high-ranking officials.

The funding comes from various sources within the Department of Defense budget, and military families and individual service members often receive a tax-free allowance, called the Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH), to pay for civilian housing when government quarters are not provided.

Miller, known for his inflammatory rants and incendiary rhetoric, takes home a salary of $195,200 a year, according to the latest White House report.

As reported in The Daily Beast’s D.C. newsletter The Swamp this week, he also has family stock in a range of companies, including several that are bankrolling Trump’s White House ballroom, such as Amazon, Apple, and Palantir.

But the MAGA Republican is particularly loathed by the left for being a key architect of Trump’s “America First” immigration policies, including travel bans on certain Muslim-majority countries, mass deportations, and ending “sanctuary cities.”