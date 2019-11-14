CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    ‘IT WAS UNDERSTOOD’

    Stephen Miller Sent 40+ Emails With ‘Hate Group’ Materials

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

    In the span of 10 months, White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller reportedly sent at least 46 emails to a Breitbart reporter pushing materials from the think tank Center for Immigration Studies, which has been deemed an anti-immigrant hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center since 2016. The revelation was published Wednesday by the SPLC, following another report out Monday that found Miller pressed white-nationalist materials on staffers at the right-wing website in advance of the 2016 presidential election. Katie McHugh, a former Breibart reporter who was fired from the website, has told the SPLC that Miller was introduced to her to help shape her reporting. “We used [CIS material] to spin a narrative where immigrants of color were not only dangerous, violent individuals but also posed an existential threat to America,” she said. “We never fact-checked anything. We never called up other organizations to get any other perspective about those studies.… It was understood. You just write it up.”

    Read it at Southern Poverty Law Center