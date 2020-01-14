Stephen Miller Shared Article Saying Undocumented Immigrants Should Be Shipped Out of U.S. on Trains
White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller has sided with white nationalists on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), including propagating the “great replacement” conspiracy theory. Emails sent by Miller to Breitbart News and leaked to the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch reveal that Miller previously said that DACA recipients, or DREAMers, would contribute to demographic replacement by replacing Americans born in the United States—a theory used by hate groups to justify acts of violence. He wrote in a March 10, 2015, email, “Demanding DREAMers be given citizenship because they ‘know no other home.’ That principle is an endorsement of perpetual birthright citizenship for the foreign-born.” In a November 2015 email, Miller reportedly forwarded an interview with Phyllis Schlafly from far-right conspiracy website WorldNetDaily that argued undocumented immigrants should be shipped out of the U.S. on trains to “scare out the people who want to undo our country.”
Miller also criticized then-presidential candidate and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in a separate email, referencing his desire to use “immigration to replace existing demographics.” Katie McHugh, a former Breitbart editor who was fired for publishing anti-Muslim tweets, leaked more than 900 emails to Hatewatch that Miller sent to her, describing his comments as part of the “evil” ideology behind President Trump’s immigration policies.