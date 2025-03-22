Media

Stephen Miller Smears Trans Soldiers As ‘Men in Dresses Pretending to Be Women’

PUNCHING DOWN

The White House deputy chief of staff made the comments during an on-air tirade on Fox News.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandTrump’s Social Security Head Doubles Down on Threat to Shutter Administration
Josh Fiallo
U.S. NewsViral ‘Hot Mugshot’ Student Reveals Parents’ Reaction to Her Arrest
Jasmine Venet
PoliticsKristi Noem Takes Bizarre Revenge on Canadians at Library She Used as a Stunt
Liam Archacki
MediaDana Carvey Fine-Tunes His Elon Musk Impression for Bill Maher
Jennifer M. Wood
MediaCNN Fact-Checks Trump’s Claim He ‘Didn’t Sign’ Deportation Proclamation
William Vaillancourt