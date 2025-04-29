Stephen Miller thinks Fox News should fire their pollster, and he wasn’t afraid to let them know it live on air.

In an interview at the White House Monday, the top Trump adviser was probed on what anchor John Roberts described as President Donald Trump’s “well underwater” approval ratings, and retorted back by saying the network should consider firing its pollster instead.

“I don’t want to make things awkward for you, John, but it is our opinion that Fox News needs to fire its pollster,” Miller quipped during the live broadcast. “I won’t surprise you with that. I don’t think you are surprised that I’m saying that, but the Fox News pollster has always been wrong about President Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were the ones that said all summer long that Kamala Harris is gonna be the 47th president of the United States, so we don’t acknowledge any of that polling,” he continued, before moving on to the number of migrants crossing the border and how in “100 days” the Trump administration has achieved the “lowest border crossings in American history.”

Several polls published by news outlets this week showed Trump at steep disapproval ratings. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Fox News’ latest national poll, conducted between April 18-21, found that the president was standing at an overall 44 percent approval rating and 55 percent disapproval rating after his first 100 days.

The network’s poll discerned that voters were unhappy with most of Trump’s policies save for his handling of immigration. He earned a 47 percent approval, and 48 percent disapproval on immigration, while other factors like inflation, taxes, and tariffs saw disapproval ratings at above 50 percent.

Meanwhile, other news outlets similarly found Trump at staunch disapproval percentages with a joint poll from ABC News and The Washington Post finding him at a 55 percent disapproval rating, and another poll from The New York Times at 53 percent.

The president subsequently slammed the polling results in a Truth Social post Monday, and called for the news organizations to be investigated for election fraud.

“The Failing New York Times Poll, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll, about a person named DONALD J. TRUMP, ME, are FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS,” Trump penned. “These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the FoxNews Pollster while you’re at it. They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, lose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse.”