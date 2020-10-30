Stephen Miller Threatens ‘Expanded’ Travel Ban if Trump Wins
SELF-ISOLATION
Stephen Miller, the brains behind President Donald Trump’s most hardline anti-immigration policies, has given a rare interview to NBC News ahead of Election Day. His message? Vote Trump and he’ll make life even harder for immigrants in the next four years. Miller works simultaneously as an adviser in the White House and to Trump’s re-election campaign, and told NBC that he was speaking strictly in his capacity as a campaign adviser, rather than as a government official. He said one priority would be “building on and expanding the framework that we’ve created with the travel ban, in terms of raising the standard for screening and vetting for admission to the United States.” Miller said he wants to create a new system to screen the “ideological sympathies or leanings” of visa applicants to help gauge whether they could be recruited by radicals.
Miller said another priority would be “really cracking down aggressively on sanctuary cities,” which limit their cooperation the federal government’s immigration laws.