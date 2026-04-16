Stephen Miller Threatens Horrifying Timeline for Trump’s War

One of President Donald Trump’s top aides, Stephen Miller, has warned that the Iran war could continue “indefinitely.”

The White House deputy chief of staff was speaking on Fox News as a pact to end the conflict permanently remained elusive. “He wants Iran to choose the right path to make a deal,” he told veteran host Sean Hannity on his eponymous show.

He then let slip a horrifying timeline for the war, telling the host: “This embargo is squeezing the economic life out of the Iranian regime, and the United States has the capacity to continue this indefinitely, if Iran chooses the wrong path.”

Trump himself told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday that “if they’re smart, it will end soon.”

The death and destruction is set to continue. Zohra Bensemra/REUTERS

While the U.S. has no literal “embargo” in place, it has blocked Iranian ports and shipping routes, effectively stopping much of its sea trade. It’s also warning or penalizing foreign banks and countries that handle Iranian money or buy its oil, cutting the regime off from the global financial system.

“The most important thing right now is seeing this mission through to completion,” Miller added.

He said that “man of peace” Trump wants a cessation to the violence that has left more than 2,000 Iranians and 13 U.S. service members dead.

The U.S. has blockaded the Strait of Hormuz. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Miller said Trump wants a permanent peace deal. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“He wants a deal. He wants to choose the right path, but he will not allow Iran to pursue or achieve nuclear weapons. And this embargo and every other option is on the table as President Trump seeks that final, safe, secure outcome for the people of the world,” Miller ranted.

Trump’s main justification for the war is that it is a vessel to decimate Iran’s nuclear capabilities. “They were gonna take out the Middle East,” he told Bartiromo. In the same interview, he also suggested that Iran could target the U.S..

However, while Iran possesses a significant stockpile of enriched uranium, including over 400 kg enriched to 60 percent, there is no conclusive evidence of an active, current weaponization program.

Despite this, and despite the Trump administration’s messaging, a humiliating new poll shows that Americans are overwhelmingly skeptical of the war in Iran, with just 24 percent saying it has been worth the cost.

The war was launched on February 28 alongside Israel, which remains locked in skirmishes with Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Israel insists that the U.S.-Israel ceasefire does not apply to Lebanon, its neighbor to the north.

On Wednesday, Israel hit Hezbollah strongholds with strikes, whilst the group retaliated by bombarding northern Israel. Israeli troops also continued ground operations in southern Lebanon.

Maxar Satellite Imagery shows the Arak heavy water reactor facility before airstrike damage last June. The complex includes the main reactor dome, distillation towers, and supporting infrastructure. Maxar/DigitalGlobe/Getty Images/Maxar Technologies

While U.S. and Israeli officials have stressed that they do not consider Lebanon to be involved in the overall peace negotiations regarding “Operation Epic Fury,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted direct talks between Israeli and Lebanese envoys in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

And, shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Trump announced that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon would hold talks for the first time in more than three decades.

“Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. “It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years.”