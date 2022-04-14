Stephen Miller to Sit Down With Jan. 6 Investigators: Report
SPILL IT
Former top Trump aide Stephen Miller is due to testify before the congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot on Thursday, according to the Associated Press, citing people familiar with the matter. It was not immediately clear if Miller was expected to appear in person. The testimony of the former White House aide, a major figure in the Trump administration, comes a few weeks after Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also agreed to speak with investigators as they dig into the circumstances surrounding the attempted insurrection. Miller had earlier filed a lawsuit to prevent the committee from obtaining his phone records. In his complaint—which inadvertently revealed he was still on his parent’s phone plan—he argued the request was too broad and could divulge private information to “persons who are interested in merely making partisan points or harassing Mr. Miller.”