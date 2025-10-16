Stephen Miller Yells in Unhinged Rant Against ‘Moron’ Trump Enemy

Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s most loyal lieutenant, lost his cool on Wednesday during a Fox News rant about one of Trump’s main enemies.

White House deputy chief of staff Miller was on the network to speak with Trump sycophant Sean Hannity when the subject turned to J.B. Pritzker, the Democratic Governor of Illinois. Pritzker is currently locked in a war of words with the president.

Miller declared that Pritzker is a “fool and a moron” and claimed that the governor “hates America” because he refuses to allow Trump to send National Guard troops into Chicago. “He wants to protect the murderers, the people that are shooting dozens and dozens of people every single week,” Miller declared.

Pritzker has pushed back against Trump’s efforts to send the National Guard into Chicago. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The segment had actually begun with Miller in good spirits, playfully giggling at a clip that showed Trump paying tribute to his henchman. “I love watching him on television. I’d love to have him come up and explain his true feelings, but maybe not his truest feelings. That might be going a little bit too far,” Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The Fox News camera cut to a laughing Miller who declared that he was “touched” by Trump’s comments. But before long, Miller had reverted to type and exploded into meltdown mode.

The subject on the table was the administration’s efforts to deploy National Guard troops to cities in Democratic-led states. Miller arrived at one of MAGA’s favorite talking points, namely, “Democrat judges, Democrat prosecutors setting loose thugs, hoodlums, and cartel killers that are stabbing children to death, murdering innocent women on the subway, mugging people in broad daylight, making life hell for law-abiding citizens.”

His tone became more strident as the rant continued, reaching a crescendo when he spoke specifically about the “moron,” Pritzker. “Well, I mean, he’s a fool and he’s a moron, but also, most importantly, Sean, he hates America,” he told the host.

“And let’s just be honest about it, you can’t love your country and then fight President Trump to keep murderers murdering. Just think about that for a second. President Trump is saying, ‘Let us work with you, with the FBI, with ICE, with ATF, with DEA, with the National Guard to stop the murdering in your city,’” Miller reasoned.

“And Pritzker is saying he wants to protect the murderers, the people that are shooting dozens and dozens of people every single week.”

Members of the Texas National Guard assembled in Elwood, Illinois, at the Army Reserve Training Center on Tuesday. Chicago Tribune/TNS

As Miller continued his tirade, the Fox News outro music began to play. The MAGA loyalist continued, undeterred.

“Chicago is more dangerous than Baghdad. It’s more dangerous than Mexico City. So shame on Pritzker and God bless President Trump for fighting for the citizens of this country.”

It comes as Pritzker steps up his attacks on the president. Twice in the past few days, he has called the 79-year-old’s mental acuity into question. “I think the president is experiencing some deficiency of his mental capacity,” Pritzker said on SiriusXM on Wednesday.

Trump, speaking on Air Force One on Monday, had some choice words of his own. “I think he should beg for help, because he’s running a bad operation, and he’s letting people be killed in his city,” Trump said.

Stephen Miller also tried to claim Washington D.C. was as dangerous as Baghdad before Trump’s crackdown. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

By Wednesday, the president was more fired up, demanding in a wild Truth Social post, that Pritzker be jailed. “Come and get me,” he responded.

The crux of their argument is the fact that political leaders in Pritzker’s state, and in Chicago specifically, don’t want the National Guard patrolling the streets. The governor has lamented Trump’s strong-handed approach, calling it evidence of “truly unconstitutional actions.”

Around 200 Texas National Guard troops and 300 soldiers from the Illinois National Guard have been activated in the greater Chicago area, but are not currently on active duty.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying the force, dismissing the president’s claim that the city is so overrun with crime that it amounts to a “war zone.”