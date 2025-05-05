A former White House colleague of Stephen Miller had some things to get off her chest about him over the weekend, revealing why she believes he is a “horrible human being.”

Olivia Troye, who served as Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, scorched President Donald Trump’s top White House aide on a Sunday episode of the To The Contrary podcast.

“I think what you see is what you get with him,” Troye said when political commentator Charlie Sykes asked her about Miller. “He is a horrible human being. I think he is someone who has gone all in, down the rabbit hole, on extremism. And I think in his mind, there would be no migrants, immigrants, or any mixed race in our country.”

Troye said she had sat in many senior-level cabinet meetings throughout multiple administrations but never seen anyone talk like Miller.

“I’ve heard him pontificate. He does it in a very bullying type of way,” she said. “I’ve never seen anyone talk down to people in that manner and lecture them, and we’re talking about things like, when he would say, ‘Do you want a bunch of Iraqi communities around this country?’ He’s very specific in his language about it.”

Miller, 39, has been a trusted ally since joining President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016. He was a senior adviser in the first Trump administration and currently serves as the White House deputy chief of staff and Homeland Security adviser.

“I see him now, he is double down emboldened,” Troye said. “He believes that he’s got all of the power. He’s Trump’s right-hand person… We know that he is all about using lawfare for whatever purpose.”

Miller is widely credited as the architect of both Trump administrations’ hardline immigration policies. As the president works to deliver on his long-promised mass deportation blitz, Miller has stood at the forefront in defending the government’s sweeping crackdown.

Last month, Miller railed against Democrats for demanding due process for immigrants being deported by the Trump administration, and accused “communist left-wing judges” of blocking the president’s agenda.

His dedication appears to be paying off. Miller is reportedly a leading choice for national security adviser, following Mike Waltz’s ouster in the wake of a Signal fiasco in which the former congressman accidentally added The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a group chat that contained Trump’s top national security officials.

“Stephen Miller’s at the top of the totem pole,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “I mean, I think he sort of, indirectly, already has that job because he has a lot to say about a lot of things. He’s a very valued person in the administration.”