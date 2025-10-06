Stephen Miller’s Uncle Agrees That He’s a ‘Depraved Fiend’

Critical posts by a second disgusted relative of Stephen Miller have emerged as the White House’s deputy chief of staff digs his heels in on sending more troops into American cities.

Among the condemning posts is one in which Miller’s uncle agreed with a Facebook friend who described the White House adviser as a “depraved fiend.”

Miller, 40, was the subject of more than a dozen other critical posts on Facebook and X made by Dr. David S. Glosser, a retired neuropsychologist in Pennsylvania who is the brother of Miller’s mother.

“The interregnum is over. No more acting as if everything will be OK. The country is in for a turbulent ride; if not a full-blown crash of democratic institutions,” Glosser posted on Inauguration Day. “This should come as no surprise. Trump has assembled his corps of oligarchs and ambitious sycophants... enabled by a lot of folks who are willing to sacrifice the great American enterprise of democracy in exchange for a 10% break on the price of gas. They and their children may find the bargain to have been a sucker’s bet. You never fully know how valuable something is until you lose it.”

A commenter wrote under the post, “It’s absolutely disgusting. And the cruelty and glee by which they are going about it all is just plain evil. I’m sorry you’re stuck being related to Stephen Miller because he’s a depraved fiend.”

Glosser responded, “Agreed. Cruelty is and has always been the point.”

Glosser, 75, has previously accused his nephew of having an “obvious commitment to white nationalism” and of using tactics akin to those used by the Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

“There is a deep vein of hypocrisy running through the Trump administration, and my odious nephew, Stephen Miller, is the purest example of it,” he posted to Facebook in 2017. “A classic propaganda ploy explained by Joseph Goebbels was to accuse those who revealed Nazi crimes of the same sins. In this case, Miller’s sin is bigotry of the rankest kind by making White Supremacist ideology the foundation of Trumpist immigration and asylum policy.”

Fast forward eight years, and Glosser’s feelings on his nephew—and the president, whom he refers to as “King Orange” and “Mr. Orange”—do not appear to have changed.

“We know how Mr. Orange feels about relinquishing power in accordance with the Constitution,” Glosser posted to Facebook in April. “We are led by knaves, sycophants and fools.”

Neither Glosser nor the White House responded to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Glosser characterized Miller as an “immigration hypocrite” in a 2018 essay published by Politico for his opposition to accepting refugees despite being the descendant of Eastern European Jews who fled violence in the 20th century. His posts resurfaced on Monday after another one of Miller’s relatives—his cousin, Alisa Kasmer—had a post that was critical of Miller go viral.

Kasmer announced in her post that she was severing ties to the top White House aide in July, just as ICE launched a controversial crackdown in her hometown of Los Angeles that included the targeting of day workers never accused of committing a crime—an order that came from Miller himself.

Kasmer’s post, in which she described her cousin as being “the face of evil,” made fresh rounds on social media over the weekend. She included photos of them growing up and posing together as adults.

Kasmer is related to Miller on his dad’s side. She recalled babysitting an “awkward, funny, needy middle child who loved to chase attention” in Santa Monica, California, who was “always the sweetest with the littlest family members.”

She is not as fond of her cousin these days.

“I am living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil,” Kasmer wrote. “I grieve what you’ve become, Stephen… I will never knowingly let evil into my life, no matter whose blood it carries—including my own.”

She went on to recall that she and Miller were retold stories growing up about their ancestors surviving pogroms, ghettos, and the Holocaust—something she said they promised never to let happen again.