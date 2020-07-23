Stephen Miller’s Uncle Blames Trump Administration for His Mother’s Death
POINTING FINGERS
David Glosser, uncle of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, is blaming the Trump administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic for his mother Ruth Glosser’s July 4 death. Glosser wrote in a Facebook post on July 4 that his mother was left with respiratory and neurological complications following her March COVID-19 infection, which ultimately caused her death. He argued that the Trump administration’s “lack of response” caused American deaths. “With the death of my mother, I’m angry and outraged at [Miller] directly and the administration he has devoted his energy to supporting,” Glosser said. A White House spokesperson claimed that it was “categorically false” that Ruth Glosser died of coronavirus, despite David Glosser sharing the segment of her death certificate which stated her cause of death as “respiratory arrest” caused by “COVID-19.”