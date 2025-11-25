Stephen Miller’s Wife Gives Americans Mike Johnson’s Cringiest Moment

House Speaker Mike Johnson served up one of his most excruciating moments yet during a sit-down with Stephen Miller’s wife.

Katie Miller dropped a teaser for an upcoming episode of her podcast featuring Johnson, 53, and his wife, Kelly, 52, on Monday. In a snippet highlighted in the teaser, Miller, 34, asks the Republican leader if he’s familiar with country singer Jelly Roll, 40.

Johnson gives an offended look and lets out a scoff, before awkwardly flashing a “shaka” hand—the “hang loose” sign rooted in Hawaiian culture—in what appears to be a hard-to-watch attempt at trendiness.

Who calls @SpeakerJohnson every night?



Which member is most frequently in his office?



What’s his favorite fictional show about his life?@SpeakerJohnson and Kelly on their transition from Louisiana to DC | Tuesday 6pm. pic.twitter.com/vrfHLy9drJ — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 24, 2025

“Do I know who—yes, we have selfies together!” he says as Miller and Kelly break into laughter.

The Louisiana congressman did indeed post selfies with Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, after they met at a UFC fight at Madison Square Garden shortly after Donald Trump’s election victory last year.

“UFC at MSG was epic!” Johnson wrote alongside a slew of selfies with Jelly Roll, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kid Rock, Tulsi Gabbard, as well as Trump with his sons.

Mike Johnson took a selfie with Jelly Roll and Kid Rock at last year's UFC event in Madison Square Garden. Mike Johnson/X

In another bizarre clip from Miller’s teaser for the podcast, which has struggled to gain traction since its August launch, Kelly, an evangelical Christian and a licensed pastoral counselor, likens men’s brains to waffles.

“Men’s brains are like waffles,” she says, as Johnson nods in agreement. “They have little compartments, and men actually have a compartment that has nothing in it.” It’s unclear where Kelly was headed with the analogy, as the clip cuts off there.

After a particularly tough month as speaker, however, Johnson may very well feel like his brain has been turned into a waffle.

After months of working to head off a vote to release the Epstein files, he was forced into a humiliating U-turn when President Donald Trump’s reversed course on the issue amid a growing rebellion in the party’s conference.

Earlier in the month, following resounding Republican defeats in elections across the country, Johnson was forced to defend the party’s record in Congress. “No one should read too much into last night’s election results,” he insisted.