Stephen Miller’s Wife Called Out for ‘Woke’ Waffles

Katie Miller, the podcasting wife of White House adviser Stephen Miller, showed off a Disney-themed breakfast on Sunday despite having raged against the company.

Miller, who once claimed Disney would “trans our kids,” posted on X that she served Mickey Mouse waffles to her family.

“Sunday mornings with Mickey Mouse waffles and a peach compote,” she posted.

@KatieMiller/X

Miller and other right-wing personalities have long accused Disney of somehow corrupting children by adding racially diverse and gay characters in its shows and movies.

In December, she fumed against the company’s investment in OpenAI, which is run by Sam Altman, a foe of her former DOGE boss, Elon Musk.

“OpenAI who is still donating money to transgender and DEI causes is now partnering with Disney, the leader of kid’s entertainment,” she complained on X in December. “After the total crash and burn of Snow White you would think Disney would learn that parents don’t want male princesses.”

Disney has not made any movies featuring “male princesses.”

She then, more bizarrely, claimed, “This is how they trans our kids and slip crazy DEI into everything.”

Miller frequently rages online. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

She more recently complained about the company’s latest movie release, Toy Story 5, claiming it was “another woke Disney movie,” and that “Disney shelves male heroism and leadership and totally emasculates Woody.”

Upon seeing the cast for Disney’s forthcoming Tangled live-action movie, Miller posted, “Disney finally cast a White actress for a White princess. Nature is healing.”

Stephen Miller, through his America First Legal foundation, accused Disney of violating civil rights laws in initiatives to boost diversity and inclusion in 2024.

In an attempt to get their message across, America First Legal also ran ads on X asking, “Are you a victim as a result of illegal DEI policies at Disney?” and asking perceived victims to contact the right-wing foundation.

Katie Miller seen with her husband, the architect behind the Trump administration's hardline immigration tactics. Leah Millis/REUTERS

That all appears to be water under the bridge for the Miller family as they munch on Mickey Mouse waffles. Some of the comments on her post, however, did remind her of her frequent tirades against the company.