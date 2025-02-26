Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
Stephen Miller’s Wife Double Dips on DOGE Job and Apple Cash
TWO TIMING
A “special government employee” status means she can collect checks from the private sector while she works for free at DOGE.
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
Published
Feb. 26 2025
1:33PM EST
Pool/Getty Images
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
ByJoshFiallo
Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Musk Called Trump ‘a F***ing Moron’ at 2020 Meeting at the White House
Julia Ornedo
Politics
Trump Posts Deranged AI Video of His Vision for ‘Trump Gaza’
Sean Craig
Media
Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid’s Staff Get Axed in MSNBC Overhaul
Julia Ornedo
Trumpland
Melania Trump Is Just ‘Leading Her Own Life’ as First Lady
Conrad Quilty-Harper
Politics
Trump, 78, Shows Mysterious Large Bruise on Hand
Julia Ornedo