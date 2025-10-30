Stephen Miller’s Wife Admits He Can’t Sleep Because Trump Won’t Let Him

Stephen Miller’s wife says her husband can’t sleep because his boss won’t let him.

During a recent Instagram chat with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Katie Miller—wife of Trump henchman and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller—spoke about her husband’s grueling schedule on the president’s current trip to Asia.

“I love how you can wake your husband up in the middle of the night now,” Ingraham quipped from The Ingraham Angle studio. “It’s the afternoon here. Do you have a question? Just, you know... does he really need to sleep?”

Trump apparently wakes up his staff on Air Force One. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“The president doesn’t sleep,” Miller replied. “So why does he need to?”

Ingraham laughed. “Yeah, exactly. He just stands over him on Air Force One and says, ‘Stephen, are you awake?’ ‘Why would I be awake, sir? I’m not, it’s the middle of the night.’”

Her comment tracks with earlier reporting about Trump’s nocturnal habits. CNN’s chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins said earlier this year that Trump frequently wakes up sleeping staffers during overnight flights.

Collins told Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast that staff dread long-haul travel with the president because he “does not sleep.”

“He’ll have them go wake staff up if they’re asleep because he wants to talk to them,” she said. “You’re not going to sleep on that flight.”

Trump himself has long boasted about his insomnia. “You know, I’m not a big sleeper,” he told supporters during his 2020 campaign. “I like three hours, four hours, I toss, I turn, I beep-de-beep, I want to find out what’s going on.”

His allies have confirmed as much. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on The Katie Miller Podcast last month that “none of the White House team can keep up with him.” “I don’t know how he does it,” Bondi said. “None of us know when he sleeps. He’s working all the time.”

Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie, said Trump doesn't let him sleep. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Vice President JD Vance told My View With Lara Trump that Trump “doesn’t have an off switch.”

“Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or 2 in the morning,” Vance said. “Then he’ll call you at 6 in the morning about a totally different topic. It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?’”

Even Kid Rock has testified to the same. Speaking on Fox News’ The Will Cain Show in May, the singer said he and Trump share a similar sleep pattern: “Like, you know, I’ll talk to him at 2 in the morning and then… he’ll call me at like 5 a.m. and be like, ‘How do you like it?’ I’m like, ‘I’m up. I’m ready to go.’”

According to Trump’s longtime physician, the president sleeps only four to five hours a night—a fraction of the seven to nine hours recommended for men his age.

As for Stephen Miller, it appears his boss’ habits may have become his own.