Stephen Miller’s Wife Inadvertently Promotes Pride Month
Katie Miller caused a stir on social media when she reposted a picture from the Washington D.C. Metro’s account of a rainbow-colored train. The MAGA podcaster and wife of President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, posted the colorful train with the caption: “All aboard the gay train!” on her X account. Metro had posted the train with a caption that linked to a train tracker and said, “Ride Metro with Pride! Catch our Pride wrapped train in the system today through June 30!” While Miller may have intended snark with her post, the nuance was lost to the internet, where the ambiguity of her wording prompted some users to praise her support of Pride Month, which began on June first. “It’s great that you’re such an ally, Katie! love you!” one user wrote back. “Looks great! The Gay Community should be celebrated for its many contributions to this Great Nation,” said another. “Which lines? My kids love rainbows,“ another asked.