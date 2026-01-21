Stephen Miller’s Wife Riles MAGA Up With Trump 2028 Declaration

Stephen Miller’s wife excited MAGAworld with a bold declaration about President Donald Trump’s plans for 2028.

Katie Miller, 34, claimed that the 79-year-old president is “running” in response to reports that Trump is flying to Iowa next week to deliver a speech on the economy.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told reporters on Wednesday that Trump will be going on a domestic travel blitz to rally support for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, listens as U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The president is expected to travel weekly to speak with voters and address concerns about affordability, an issue that Trump branded a “hoax” after it carried Democrats to decisive wins in high-profile races last year.

Trump’s first stop will be Iowa, CBS News reported.

“He’s running,” Miller said on X in response to the news.

Many MAGA devotees appeared quick to recognize that she was trolling, but reveled in the possible onslaught of “liberal outrage” anyway.

“Stephen Miller married an EPIC troll!” one user wrote, accompanying their post with three laughing emojis.

“I love that you occasionally let your inner troll out,” another added. “You truly enjoy this app.”

“Strike up the liberal outrage! 🤣🤣” another user chimed in.

“DEMs and RINOs just got triggered! Trump 2028 🇺🇸” another declared.

“They can’t take a joke... please don’t rile them,” one user pleaded.

X users across the aisle responded to Miller’s “running” comment with their own trolling.

“...away from justice?” one asked.

“…from prosecution!” another proclaimed.

“Running from the Epstein files?” a third user wondered out loud, referencing the sustained clamor for the release of documents related to the late sex offender and former Trump pal.

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s inquiry about Trump’s plans for 2028.

Trump hasn’t been coy about his desire for a third term—even though the 22nd Amendment expressly bars him from it. Over the past year, he made several remarks about staying in office longer than the Constitution allows.

At the White House Congressional Ball last month, he hinted at his future plans.

“Have a great Christmas, a great Hanukkah, and a fantastic year,” he told attendees as first lady Melania Trump stood by his side. “We’re going to have a great three years, four years, 10 years, we’re going to make it great. Our country’s going to be strong, safe, rich, it’s going to be great. We’re going to make America great again!”

When he spoke to The New York Times earlier this month, however, he acknowledged that the 2028 Republican nomination could be a toss-up between the two favorites, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.