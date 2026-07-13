Stephen Miller’s Wife Sabotages His Tribute to Lindsey Graham

Stephen Miller’s tribute to Lindsey Graham was quickly upstaged by his podcaster wife’s online antics.

The White House deputy chief of staff shared a 550-word X post honoring Graham on Sunday morning, after the 71-year-old senator and longtime Donald Trump ally died the night before.

Miller’s tribute repeatedly returned to Trump, opening by emphasizing “how much joy President Trump’s leadership and friendship brought to Lindsey.”

Stephen Miller/X

White House chief of staff Stephen Miller called Graham a “political gladiator.” Stephen Miller/X

“The fact that Lindsey started out as a political opponent only to become one the President’s most steadfast and faithful supporters underscores that Lindsey believed emphatically in the voice of the people,” Miller wrote, referring to Graham’s evolution from a vocal Trump critic during the 2016 presidential campaign to one of Trump’s closest allies.

Miller, 40, hailed Graham as “the last of a breed of American Senator whose like we may not yet see again for a long time,” before closing out, “Godspeed, my friend.”

But Miller’s social media-driven wife, Katie Miller, appears to have had other ideas.

Katie revived one of Graham’s most panned moments this year, when the senator vacationed at Disney World in Florida while TSA employees went unpaid during the partial government shutdown. MouseInfo/X

Katie, 34, quickly undercut her husband’s tribute with a succession of jarring posts, including one in which she reshared a post from a Disney-themed X account reviving one of Graham’s most panned moments this year.

“Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was spotted earlier this year holding an Ariel bubble wand outside the Tangled restrooms in Magic Kingdom in the midst of a partial government shutdown, has died,” the MouseInfo X account wrote alongside the widely mocked photo of Graham clutching a Little Mermaid-themed bubble wand during his Disney World vacation in March.

Katie amplified the post with a one-word reaction: “Banger.”

One X user said they were “questioning” Stephen Miller after Katie’s post. Katie Miller/X

Some MAGA supporters reacted with shock to Katie’s tone-deaf post.

“Don’t do this. You’re not a lib. We’re better than that. A simple RIP would suffice,” one X user wrote.

Another commented, “What the f---?? He had nieces. I’m starting to question your husband now.”

Katie continued to derail her husband’s attempt to celebrate Graham, however, launching an attack on former President Joe Biden’s post honoring the South Carolina senator.

Miller, whose husband works for the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, repeatedly suggested staff had written Biden’s tribute. Katie Miller/X

“Lindsey and I served together in Congress for over a decade, and worked closely on many issues throughout the years. We traveled the world together as members of the Senate Foreign Relations committee,” Biden, 83, wrote, adding, “To his family, his staff, his constituents in South Carolina, and everyone who loved him: Jill and I are keeping you in our prayers.”

Katie took aim at Biden’s tribute, replying: “Did your staff write this?”

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger blasted the MAGA podcaster in return, commenting, “What a complete empty husk of a soul.”

But Katie only doubled down, replying to Kinzinger, “Does it sound like he wrote it?”

Katie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.