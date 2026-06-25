Stephen Miller’s Wife Shares Vile Post About Migrants

Stephen Miller’s wife has resurfaced one of the most vile moments from President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign in a victory lap over migrants losing their legal status.

Katie Miller posted a clip of Trump baselessly claiming in his debate against Kamala Harris that Haitian migrants were “eating the dogs” and “eating the pets of the people” in Springfield, Ohio.

The bizarre claim, based on right-wing rumors that spread like wildfire in September 2024 but were not based on fact, painted the city’s Haitian community as savages.

Her post came after the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Haitian and Syrian migrants would lose their protected status, opening them up to detainment and deportation by federal officers if they do not leave the country or obtain legal status in another way.

Katie Miller’s victory lap after Thursday’s SCOTUS ruling against TPS holders. X

Katie Miller, the wife of Trump’s top immigration adviser, relished the termination of TPS, which permitted hundreds of thousands of people from Haiti and Syria to live and work legally in the United States as refugees.

“Great news for the dogs and cats of Springfield,” she posted, along with the debate clip of Trump.

SCOTUS ruled 6-3 on ideological lines on Thursday, with the trio of liberal justices dissenting. All three of Trump’s appointees to the court ruled in favor of him eliminating TPS, which strips the legal status for about 350,000 Haitians, 6,100 Syrians, and thousands from other countries.

The court rejected claims that the administration’s decision to end TPS was based on overt racial hostility toward Haitians. In her dissent, Justice Elena Kagan quoted from Trump’s derogatory comments about Haitian migrants to argue otherwise.

The U.S. Embassy told Americans to evacuate Haiti last summer as the island continues to be marred by violent unrest. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“The statements fairly shout, in their racial undertones and overtones alike, that race entered into the president’s resolve to remove Haitians from this country,” she wrote.

The president’s remarks about Springfield were also brought up by liberal justices in April’s oral arguments. They also mentioned Trump’s remarks from December in which he said Haitian immigrants are undesirable because they come from a “filthy, dirty, disgusting” country.

TPS holders, including doctors, engineers, and other professionals, argued in lawsuits against the administration that they would be killed if forced to return to Syria or Haiti.

Like her husband, Katie Miller, 34, is an immigration hardliner who frequently posts in favor of ICE crackdowns and mass deportations.

Katie and Stephen Miller tied the knot in 2020 and have four children. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“President Trump has tried to end TPS for Haiti since November 2017,” she said Thursday. “TPS was blocked by a lower court in 2018 until time ran out, and it was restarted by President Biden. Our supposedly nonpartisan judicial system blocked a legitimate executive branch authority.”

She continued, “It has taken eight years and seven months for the Supreme Court to right the wrong of the activist judges. When courts block the will of the people, we no longer live in a democracy.”